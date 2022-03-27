Australia’s carbon industry hits back against accusations, but reform calls linger

Published 22:00 on March 27, 2022 / Last updated at 21:08 on March 27, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Many of the accusations directed at Australia’s carbon offset market in recent days are “sensational” and not backed up by research, the lead industry body said on Sunday, though calls are picking up pace to reform the market and the role of the Clean Energy Regulator.