AirCarbon Exchange inks deal to boost Indonesian carbon markets

Published 08:18 on March 28, 2022 / Last updated at 08:18 on March 28, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with carbon asset developer CarbonX to build a carbon marketplace in Indonesia, the two companies jointly announced on Monday.