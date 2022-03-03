Finnish energy firm Fortum will halt all new investments in Russia and look to cut its ownership of thermal assets there, it said in results Thursday, vowing to maintain operations in Russia for the time being.
Fortum to halt investments in Russia and reduce thermal exposure
Finnish energy firm Fortum will halt all new investments in Russia and cut its ownership of thermal assets there, it said in results Thursday, vowing to maintain operations in Russia for the time being.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.