The director of business development at ClimateCare/Natural Capital Partners has left to join a Toronto-headquartered carbon credit investment vehicle, while another Canadian-based offset investor will see its shares start to trade publicly on Thursday.
Two Canadian-based offset investor firms make personnel, share-listing moves
