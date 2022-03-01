CBAM > EU lawmaker rift widens over carbon border plans

EU lawmaker rift widens over carbon border plans

Published 19:54 on March 1, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:54 on March 1, 2022  /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European parliamentarians remain deeply at odds over a planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), as a key cross-party group failed to agree a united line this week.

