Italy’s main business lobby Confindustria on Tuesday called for a temporary suspension of the EU carbon market and for climate policy proposals to be revised, a sign of increasing pressure on business amid surging energy costs and the heightened risk of gas supply cuts from Russia.
Italian business lobby calls for temporary suspension of EU ETS
Italy's main business lobby Confindustria on Tuesday called for a temporary suspension of the EU carbon market and for climate policy proposals to be revised, a sign of increasing pressure on business amid surging energy costs and the heightened risk of gas supply cuts from Russia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.