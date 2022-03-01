Canada-based VER investor signs deal targeting 70 mln blue carbon offsets

Published 22:27 on March 1, 2022 / Last updated at 22:27 on March 1, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Canadian alternative ESG investor announced a streaming agreement with a mangrove restoration developer on Tuesday that could generate over 70 million voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) over the life of the projects.