A Canadian alternative ESG investor announced a streaming agreement with a mangrove restoration developer on Tuesday that could generate over 70 million voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) over the life of the projects.
Canada-based VER investor signs deal targeting 70 mln blue carbon offsets
A Canadian alternative ESG investor announced a streaming agreement with a mangrove restoration developer on Tuesday that could generate over 70 million voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) over the life of the projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.