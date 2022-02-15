Aviation/CORSIA > Global banks join voluntary carbon trading platform venture

Global banks join voluntary carbon trading platform venture

Published 07:03 on February 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:03 on February 15, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, EMEA, International, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Three large banks have joined a venture launched by a group of regional financial institutions last year to launch a global voluntary carbon trading platform before the end of the year.

Three large banks have joined a venture launched by a group of regional financial institutions last year to launch a global voluntary carbon trading platform before the end of the year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software