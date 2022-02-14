VER price rally to persist as developers struggle to keep pace -report

Published 20:50 on February 14, 2022

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices are likely to continue rising for up to five more years as supply struggles to keep up with increasing demand, analysts said in a report published Monday.