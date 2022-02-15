Mitsui teams up with Gazprom Neft for CCS collobaration, explores framework for carbon credits

Published 10:21 on February 15, 2022 / Last updated at 10:24 on February 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japanese conglomerate Mitsui has teamed up with Gazprom Neft, the oil-producing, refining and retail fuel arm of Gazprom, in an agreement to promote the use of CCS in Russia and other countries where the two companies can collaborate, it was announced on Tuesday.