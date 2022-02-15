Japanese conglomerate Mitsui has teamed up with Gazprom Neft, the oil-producing, refining and retail fuel arm of Gazprom, in an agreement to promote the use of CCS in Russia and other countries where the two companies can collaborate, it was announced on Tuesday.
Mitsui teams up with Gazprom Neft for CCS collobaration, explores framework for carbon credits
Japanese conglomerate Mitsui has teamed up with Gazprom Neft, the oil-producing, refining and retail fuel arm of Gazprom, in an agreement to promote the use of CCS in Russia and other countries where the two companies can collaborate, it was announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.