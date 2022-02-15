Asia Pacific > Mitsui teams up with Gazprom Neft for CCS collobaration, explores framework for carbon credits

Mitsui teams up with Gazprom Neft for CCS collobaration, explores framework for carbon credits

Published 10:21 on February 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:24 on February 15, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japanese conglomerate Mitsui has teamed up with Gazprom Neft, the oil-producing, refining and retail fuel arm of Gazprom, in an agreement to promote the use of CCS in Russia and other countries where the two companies can collaborate, it was announced on Tuesday.

Japanese conglomerate Mitsui has teamed up with Gazprom Neft, the oil-producing, refining and retail fuel arm of Gazprom, in an agreement to promote the use of CCS in Russia and other countries where the two companies can collaborate, it was announced on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software