VCM Report: Nature-based VERs continue slide, with CORSIA units firmer

Published 20:27 on February 14, 2022 / Last updated at 21:38 on February 14, 2022

Exchange-traded prices for standardised nature-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts fell for the third consecutive week, while CORSIA-eligible contracts retained greater resilience with talk of a major deal propping up prices.