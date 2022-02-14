Carbon offsets should come under US climate risk disclosure rules -green groups

Published 18:57 on February 14, 2022 / Last updated at 21:40 on February 14, 2022 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Environmental organisations have urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to include mandatory reporting on carbon offset use as part of new climate-related financial risk disclosure requirements, with draft rules expected in March after repeated delays.