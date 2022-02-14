Environmental organisations have urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to include mandatory reporting on carbon offset use as part of new climate-related financial risk disclosure requirements, with draft rules expected in March after repeated delays.
Carbon offsets should come under US climate risk disclosure rules -green groups
