RGGI compliance holdings trail emissions at close of 2021 -report

Published 20:45 on February 14, 2022 / Last updated at 20:45 on February 14, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Entities regulated by the power sector RGGI cap-and-trade programme were not holding enough allowances to cover their CO2 obligations after the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a report published Friday.