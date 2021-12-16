Americas > US firm plans to launch offset-based ETF

US firm plans to launch offset-based ETF

Published 22:52 on December 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:13 on December 16, 2021  /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A US-based provider of specialised exchange-traded products intends to launch an ETF tracking carbon offset futures, according to regulatory filings on Wednesday.

A US-based provider of specialised exchange-traded products intends to launch an ETF tracking carbon offset futures, according to regulatory filings on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software