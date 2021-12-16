The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Thursday presented its thinking on the baseline and initial allowance budgets for its WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme, as it also revealed plans to adopt three offset protocols included in the California carbon market.
Washington state lays out initial cap-and-trade allowance budget, offset protocols
