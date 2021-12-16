Americas > Washington state lays out initial cap-and-trade allowance budget, offset protocols

Washington state lays out initial cap-and-trade allowance budget, offset protocols

Published 23:47 on December 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:47 on December 16, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Thursday presented its thinking on the baseline and initial allowance budgets for its WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme, as it also revealed plans to adopt three offset protocols included in the California carbon market.

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Thursday presented its thinking on the baseline and initial allowance budgets for its WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme, as it also revealed plans to adopt three offset protocols included in the California carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software