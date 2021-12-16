NA Markets: CCAs fall below $30 as options expire, RGGI roars back from Virginia-fuelled drop

Published 22:49 on December 16, 2021 / Last updated at 22:49 on December 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices declined over the majority of the week on what traders attributed to the December options expiry and speculator-led selling, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values rebounded to negate all of their recent losses from news that Virginia may leave the programme after their Republican governor-elect takes office.