Euro Markets: EUAs climb to record settlement price as UKAs leap amid fund buying

Published 17:40 on November 30, 2021 / Last updated at 17:43 on November 30, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EU carbon prices set a new record settlement on Tuesday as fundamental factors supported the market, even as natural gas dropped after Russia indicated it would increase flows of gas into Europe in December, while UK allowance futures jumped as the leading exchange-traded fund began accumulating a position in the contract.