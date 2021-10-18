China’s thermal power growth picked up in September from the 10-month low recorded the previous month, official data showed Monday, but the numbers were still moderate as coal shortages and curbs on energy-intensive industries continued to weigh on the market.
Chinese thermal power growth rebounds, but still haunted by coal shortages
