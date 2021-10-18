Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan’s largest trading company with ten business units, will target a halving of its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and aim for net zero operational emissions by 2050, the company announced on Monday.
Mitsubishi commits to halving emissions by 2030, reaching net zero by 2050
