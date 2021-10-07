Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 14:35 on October 7, 2021 / Last updated at 14:39 on October 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices found technical support at a six-week low below €58 on Thursday after the previous session's 9% plunge, while peripheral European energy markets continued to weaken amid significant volatility.
EUA prices found technical support at a six-week low below €58 on Thursday after the previous session’s 9% plunge, while peripheral European energy markets continued to weaken amid significant volatility.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.