GWSA September auction sets new all-time high as prices surge above RGGI levels

Published 14:06 on September 21, 2021 / Last updated at 14:12 on September 21, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) allowance prices surged nearly 30% in the final auction of the 2021 compliance year, with the settlement eclipsing the most recent quarterly auction price in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme.