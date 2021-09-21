Voluntary offset taskforce names governance board, promises indigenous representation

The private sector Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) announced its governance body on Tuesday, adding that it was on track to deliver next year standardising tools being designed to help dramatically increase the volume of carbon credit transactions.