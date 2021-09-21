California gasoline consumption edges down in July as demand narrows to 2019 levels

California gasoline demand per day declined slightly in July even as Governor Gavin Newsom (D) removed all COVID-19 restrictions, but the Golden State’s fuel consumption still narrowed against historic levels, according to federal data.