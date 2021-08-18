Australia’s carbon market worth hits A$226 mln, analysts find
Published 13:00 on August 18, 2021 / Last updated at 12:26 on August 18, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s carbon offset market was worth A$226 million ($164 mln) in FY2020-21, according to analysts Reputex, as pressure on major corporations to set net zero emission targets helped add 20% to total demand year-on-year.
