Japan to fund South East Asian emissions cuts, help with ASEAN net zero plans -reports
Published 12:01 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 12:01 on May 26, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC / No Comments
Japan will invest around $10 billion in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in South East Asia and help governments in the region design decarbonisation strategies, media reported Wednesday, citing government officials.
