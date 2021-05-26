New UK-based joint venture targets nature-based carbon offsets
Published 14:23 on May 26, 2021
Commodity traders Hartree Partners and sustainability firm Systemiq on Wednesday launched a joint venture designed to help clients buy carbon credits from high-quality nature-based offset projects.
