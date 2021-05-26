Asia Pacific > Russia preparing carbon trading measures to absolve it from “unfriendly” EU protectionism -official

Russia preparing carbon trading measures to absolve it from “unfriendly” EU protectionism -official

Published 02:29 on May 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:47 on May 26, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Russia is rolling out new domestic voluntary carbon offset rules and is considering extending its embryonic emissions trading scheme nationally in order to have its climate efforts recognised internationally, a high-level official said Tuesday, which should thereby spare the country from "unfriendly" protectionist actions such as EU border measures.

Russia is rolling out new domestic voluntary carbon offset rules and is considering extending its embryonic emissions trading scheme nationally in order to have its climate efforts recognised internationally, a high-level official said Tuesday, which should thereby spare the country from “unfriendly” protectionist actions such as EU border measures.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software