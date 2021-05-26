Russia preparing carbon trading measures to absolve it from “unfriendly” EU protectionism -official
Published 02:29 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 02:47 on May 26, 2021
Russia is rolling out new domestic voluntary carbon offset rules and is considering extending its embryonic emissions trading scheme nationally in order to have its climate efforts recognised internationally, a high-level official said Tuesday, which should thereby spare the country from "unfriendly" protectionist actions such as EU border measures.
