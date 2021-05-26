Russia preparing carbon trading measures to absolve it from “unfriendly” EU protectionism -official

Russia is rolling out new domestic voluntary carbon offset rules and is considering extending its embryonic emissions trading scheme nationally in order to have its climate efforts recognised internationally, a high-level official said Tuesday, which should thereby spare the country from "unfriendly" protectionist actions such as EU border measures.