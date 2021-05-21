US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending May 21, 2021

Published 20:41 on May 21, 2021 / Last updated at 20:41 on May 21, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including developments in Oregon, Rhode Island, Northeast hydroelectricity lines, and the US Department of Agriculture.