Financial firms’ CCA position nears all-time high as allowances prices soar before Q2 auction
Published 21:52 on May 21, 2021 / Last updated at 21:52 on May 21, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length surged to near record levels over the past week as prices jumped on the secondary market, while emitters cut their carbon permit holdings just before the Q2 WCI sale, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
