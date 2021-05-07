Major European airlines struggle to recover from pre-COVID levels in Q1
Published 13:03 on May 7, 2021 / Last updated at 13:03 on May 7, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS / No Comments
Two of Europe’s major airline groups have flagged difficulties in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis in Q1 2021, but expect demand to ramp up in the coming quarters as lockdown restrictions ease and vaccination rates accelerate.
Two of Europe’s major airline groups have flagged difficulties in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis in Q1 2021, but expect demand to ramp up in the coming quarters as lockdown restrictions ease and vaccination rates accelerate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.