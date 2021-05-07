Major European airlines struggle to recover from pre-COVID levels in Q1

Published 13:03 on May 7, 2021 / Last updated at 13:03 on May 7, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS / No Comments

Two of Europe’s major airline groups have flagged difficulties in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis in Q1 2021, but expect demand to ramp up in the coming quarters as lockdown restrictions ease and vaccination rates accelerate.