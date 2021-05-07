Africa > Singapore, Japan ministers to steer Article 6 talks ahead of July meeting

Singapore, Japan ministers to steer Article 6 talks ahead of July meeting

Published 15:59 on May 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:16 on May 7, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Singapore and Japan will steer international emissions trade talks on the Paris Agreement's Article 6 rulebook to a July ministerial-level meeting, according to Alok Sharma, President of the COP26 UN climate negotiations.

