EXCLUSIVE: Swedish miner sues Brussels over carbon allocation benchmarks

Published 18:06 on May 7, 2021

Swedish miner LKAB has filed a lawsuit against the European Commission over new benchmarks used to determine the free allocation of carbon allowances for steelmaking, according to documents seen by Carbon Pulse on Friday.