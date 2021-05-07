EXCLUSIVE: Swedish miner sues Brussels over carbon allocation benchmarks
Published 18:06 on May 7, 2021 / Last updated at 18:53 on May 7, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Swedish miner LKAB has filed a lawsuit against the European Commission over new benchmarks used to determine the free allocation of carbon allowances for steelmaking, according to documents seen by Carbon Pulse on Friday.
Swedish miner LKAB has filed a lawsuit against the European Commission over new benchmarks used to determine the free allocation of carbon allowances for steelmaking, according to documents seen by Carbon Pulse on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.