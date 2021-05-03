Colombian carbon tax reform package halted amid protests

Published 21:43 on May 3, 2021 / Last updated at 22:42 on May 3, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez asked Congress to withdraw a tax reform package on Sunday that included a revision to the country’s roughly $5/tonne CO2 levy after protests against other aspects of the proposal left several dead.