VCM Report: VER prices slide further, while corresponding adjustment guidance exerts few impacts
Published 23:04 on May 3, 2021 / Last updated at 23:07 on May 3, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices trended down this week outside of nature-based offerings, while participants reported few direct pricing or liquidity impacts from Verra’s recent guidance to not require corresponding adjustments for voluntary carbon market (VCM) transfers.
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices trended down this week outside of nature-based offerings, while participants reported few direct pricing or liquidity impacts from Verra’s recent guidance to not require corresponding adjustments for voluntary carbon market (VCM) transfers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.