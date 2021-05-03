New York financial firm adds new US-based environmental trader
Published 18:48 on May 3, 2021 / Last updated at 18:48 on May 3, 2021 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, US / No Comments
A Houston-based environmental trader has joined the New York-based financial firm Hartree Partners, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Houston-based environmental trader has joined a New York-headquartered energy and commodities firm, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.