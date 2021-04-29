Salesforce adds science-based climate goals to procurement contracts
Published 22:05 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 22:05 on April 29, 2021 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
US software company Salesforce on Thursday announced it will require all suppliers to set long-term net-zero objectives under the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), while offsetting all current emissions associated with the delivery of goods and services to the company.
US software company Salesforce on Thursday announced it will require all suppliers to set long-term net-zero objectives under the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), while offsetting all current emissions associated with the delivery of goods and services to the company.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.