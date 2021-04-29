Salesforce adds science-based climate goals to procurement contracts

US software company Salesforce on Thursday announced it will require all suppliers to set long-term net-zero objectives under the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), while offsetting all current emissions associated with the delivery of goods and services to the company.