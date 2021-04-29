C-Quest adds to African cookstove VER deals with BP agreement
Published 23:37 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 23:37 on April 29, 2021 / Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
US-based carbon offset developer C-Quest Capital announced the final leg of a programme to deploy clean cookstoves across Sub-Saharan Africa on Wednesday, signing a voluntary emissions reduction (VER) offtake deal with oil major BP.
