C-Quest adds to African cookstove VER deals with BP agreement

Published 23:37 on April 29, 2021

US-based carbon offset developer C-Quest Capital announced the final leg of a programme to deploy clean cookstoves across Sub-Saharan Africa on Wednesday, signing a voluntary emissions reduction (VER) offtake deal with oil major BP.