UN launches AI-based platform for natural capital accounting

Published 21:55 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 21:55 on April 29, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, International, REDD, South & Central, US / No Comments

The UN and the Basque Centre for Climate Change (BC3) have unveiled a new tool for quantifying and accounting for ecosystem values under a previously-launched framework and standard, a facility designed to complement current measurements of GDP.