Asia Pacific > J-Power ditches coal plans, but long way to go for Japan on decarbonisation

J-Power ditches coal plans, but long way to go for Japan on decarbonisation

Published 12:29 on April 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:29 on April 16, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

Utility J-Power on Friday announced it had scrapped plans to build a 600 MW coal-fired power plant amid profitability concerns, but remaining projects in the country's pipeline could still add over 50 MtCO2/year to Japan’s carbon emissions.

Utility J-Power on Friday announced it had scrapped plans to build a 600 MW coal-fired power plant amid profitability concerns, but remaining projects in the country’s pipeline could still add over 50 MtCO2/year to Japan’s carbon emissions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software