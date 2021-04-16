China > China environment ministry pitches carbon test for new projects

China environment ministry pitches carbon test for new projects

Published 10:56 on April 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:56 on April 16, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

China’s ecology and environment ministry has proposed introducing a carbon impact assessment as part of the approval process for new energy intensive, high emitting projects as part of efforts to ensure the country meets its climate ambitions.

China’s ecology and environment ministry has proposed introducing a carbon impact assessment as part of the approval process for new energy intensive, high emitting projects as part of efforts to ensure the country meets its climate ambitions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software