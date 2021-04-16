China environment ministry pitches carbon test for new projects
Published 10:56 on April 16, 2021 / Last updated at 10:56 on April 16, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s ecology and environment ministry has proposed introducing a carbon impact assessment as part of the approval process for new energy intensive, high emitting projects as part of efforts to ensure the country meets its climate ambitions.
