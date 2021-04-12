SK Market: KAUs stoop to 5-yr low as cancellation concerns diminish value

Published 08:36 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 08:36 on April 12, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments

South Korean carbon allowances fell to their lowest levels in more than five years in Monday trade as prospects of having to cancel millions of units due to the oversupply weighed on sentiment.