Australia’s power sector net zero target should rely on some gas, offsets -report
Published 12:01 on April 11, 2021 / Last updated at 17:31 on April 11, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific / No Comments
A net zero strategy for Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) should allow for some back-up use of natural gas that could be offset through negative emissions methodologies, according to a report released Sunday.
A net zero strategy for Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) should allow for some back-up use of natural gas that could be offset through negative emissions methodologies, according to a report released on Sunday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.