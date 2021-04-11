Australia’s power sector net zero target should rely on some gas, offsets -report

Published 12:01 on April 11, 2021 / Last updated at 17:31 on April 11, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific / No Comments

A net zero strategy for Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) should allow for some back-up use of natural gas that could be offset through negative emissions methodologies, according to a report released Sunday.