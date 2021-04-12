INTERVIEW – Making the grade: London-based startup launches carbon offset ratings service

Published 11:51 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 11:53 on April 12, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The flourishing global voluntary carbon market is about to achieve another ‘coming of age’ milestone: its own fixed income-style ratings system.