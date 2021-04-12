Africa > INTERVIEW – Making the grade: London-based startup launches carbon offset ratings service

INTERVIEW – Making the grade: London-based startup launches carbon offset ratings service

Published 11:51 on April 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:53 on April 12, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The flourishing global voluntary carbon market is about to achieve another ‘coming of age’ milestone: its own fixed income-style ratings system.

The flourishing global voluntary carbon market is about to achieve another ‘coming of age’ milestone: its own fixed income-style ratings system.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software