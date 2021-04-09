Africa > REDD.plus executes first private-sector sale of national-level credits in test of UNFCCC as carbon standard

REDD.plus executes first private-sector sale of national-level credits in test of UNFCCC as carbon standard

Published 00:00 on April 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:45 on April 9, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The REDD.plus trading platform has executed the first-ever purchase by a private sector buyer of jurisdictional-scale deforestation reduction credits,  serving as a key test for national-level carbon offsets generated under the UN climate agency. 

