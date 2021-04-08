NA Markets: CCA prices hit 1-month high amid rising gas production, as RGGI stagnates on thin volume

Published 22:50 on April 8, 2021

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose to a one-month high this week on more positive outlooks for refinery output and inflation, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) remained rangebound on the secondary market.