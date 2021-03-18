Texas LNG facility to deploy CCS for as little as $13/tCO2e

Published 22:06 on March 18, 2021 / Last updated at 22:06 on March 18, 2021 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A planned liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility in south Texas will feature proprietary carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology that coupled with federal tax credits could allow for a breakeven CO2 sequestration cost of $13 per tonne.