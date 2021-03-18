BP to partner with renewable energy company for California RNG project
Published 21:50 on March 18, 2021 / Last updated at 22:15 on March 18, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
BP and renewables company Aria Energy announced a partnership on Thursday to develop a renewable natural gas (RNG) project in California that could allow the oil major to earn credits under the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
BP and renewables company Aria Energy announced a partnership on Thursday to develop a renewable natural gas (RNG) project in California that could allow the oil major to earn credits under the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.