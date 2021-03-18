BP to partner with renewable energy company for California RNG project

BP and renewables company Aria Energy announced a partnership on Thursday to develop a renewable natural gas (RNG) project in California that could allow the oil major to earn credits under the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).