CORSIA “unlikely to materially alter” aviation’s climate impact, unpublished EU analysis says
Published 17:27 on March 18, 2021 / Last updated at 17:27 on March 18, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The UN's global aviation offsetting system CORSIA is “unlikely to materially alter” the climate impact of the aviation sector, according to an unpublished EU study leaked Thursday.
