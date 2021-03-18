China > China’s Industrial Bank signs first voluntary carbon forestry offset forward deal

China’s Industrial Bank signs first voluntary carbon forestry offset forward deal

Published 12:53 on March 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:53 on March 18, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

China’s Industrial Bank on Thursday unveiled a deal involving upfront funding and forward purchase of carbon credits from a forestry project in Fujian province, a first of its kind in China that observers say can help overcome financing challenges for voluntary forestry schemes.

