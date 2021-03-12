Australia Market Roundup: Forestry project earns large first ACCU batch, as hydrogen pilot marks milestone
Published 08:40 on March 12, 2021 / Last updated at 08:40 on March 12, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
A Western Australia forest regeneration project this week earned its first batch of carbon credits worth A$2.3 million ($1.8 mln) at current prices, while regulator data underlined voluntary buyers' preferences for foreign offsets and a hydrogen pilot project commenced operations.
