Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Forestry project earns large first ACCU batch, as hydrogen pilot marks milestone

Australia Market Roundup: Forestry project earns large first ACCU batch, as hydrogen pilot marks milestone

Published 08:40 on March 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:40 on March 12, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

A Western Australia forest regeneration project this week earned its first batch of carbon credits worth A$2.3 million ($1.8 mln) at current prices, while regulator data underlined voluntary buyers' preferences for foreign offsets and a hydrogen pilot project commenced operations.

A Western Australia forest regeneration project this week earned its first batch of carbon credits worth A$2.3 million ($1.8 mln) at current prices, while regulator data underlined voluntary buyers’ preferences for foreign offsets and a hydrogen pilot project commenced operations.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software